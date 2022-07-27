The 999 purity gold opened at Rs 50,780 per 10 grams, up Rs 20 from Tuesday’s closing price of Rs 50,760, while the 999 purity silver opened at Rs 54,411 per kg, up Rs 256 from Rs 54,155. Keep reading …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Silver Rate Today (27 July): Gold rises Rs 20/10 gms, silver surges Rs 256/kg - July 27, 2022
- Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Down to Dh207.75 Per Gram - July 27, 2022
- Gold price decreases by Rs 200 per tola - July 27, 2022