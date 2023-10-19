Gold is often used as a safe store of value during economic and geopolitical stress and the rate of the precious metal has jumped over $130 or nearly 8 per cent since falling to a seven-month low on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price soars to record high - October 19, 2023
- Gold Silver Rate Today: Prices jump as demand for safe-haven asset rise - October 19, 2023
- Centamin Pretax Profit Falls on Lower Gold Sales; Cost Guidance Improves - October 19, 2023