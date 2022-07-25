The 999 purity gold opened at Rs 50,803 per 10 grams, dropping Rs 13 from Friday’s closing price of Rs 50,816, while the 999 purity silver opened at Rs 54,402 per kg, down Rs 607 from Rs 55,009. Read …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Silver Rate Today(25 July): Gold slips Rs 13/10 gms, silver crashes Rs 607/kg - July 25, 2022
- GCM Mining and Aris Gold Combine to Create a Leading Americas Gold Producer - July 25, 2022
- Gold for Japanese Investors - July 25, 2022