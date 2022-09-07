Gold, Silver Rates Climb Up On Sept 7. Check Today’s Rates In Top Indian Cities Here

There has been a hike in the prices of both gold and silver on Wednesday. Eight grams of 22 carat gold would cost you Rs 37,520 today as against Rs 37,400 yesterday. Eight grams of 24 carat gold would …
