Gold prices in today’s early trade went down by Rs 380 per 10 gram as 24-carat of the yellow metal is currently trading at Rs 50,780 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Rates Today: Prices For Yellow Metal See A Dip. Check Revised Rates In Your City On July 27 - July 26, 2022
- Gold, silver rates go down today; yellow metal selling at Rs 50,780 per kg - July 26, 2022
- Gold prices rise as investors await US Fed meeting; Spot gold hits $1,718.97 per ounce - July 26, 2022