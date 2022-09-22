Gold, silver rates: Gold price dips again to Rs 45,950, silver prices down to Rs 56,200 after Fed hikes interest rates

On Wednesday, gold prices rose after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilisation. On MCX, gold futures rose from six-month lows to Rs 49,451 per 10 gram while silver gained 1 per …
