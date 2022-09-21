The yellow metal prices were in a tight range in the domestic futures market. On MCX, gold futures almost touched a six-month low of Rs 49,374 per 10 grams while silver contracts rose 0.5 per cent to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, silver rates today: Gold price increases to Rs 46,750, silver prices down to Rs 56,600 as markets look at Fed rate-hike - September 21, 2022
- Gold Prices Today: Volatility on cards ahead of FOMC outcome, support around Rs 48,900 - September 21, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices at 2-1/2-year low as traders brace for Fed outcome - September 21, 2022