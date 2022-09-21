Gold, silver rates today: Gold price increases to Rs 46,750, silver prices down to Rs 56,600 as markets look at Fed rate-hike

The yellow metal prices were in a tight range in the domestic futures market. On MCX, gold futures almost touched a six-month low of Rs 49,374 per 10 grams while silver contracts rose 0.5 per cent to …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)