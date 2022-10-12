Gold and silver prices retreated on Wednesday as Treasury yields edged higher, with the yield on the 10-year note nearing 4%.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Candlestick Patterns
Chart Patterns
Technical Indicators
|
Menu
Continuation Patterns
Menu
Reversal Patterns
Menu
|
Menu
Candlestick Patterns
Chart Patterns
Technical Indicators
|
Menu
Continuation Patterns
Menu
Reversal Patterns
Menu
|
Menu
Gold and silver prices retreated on Wednesday as Treasury yields edged higher, with the yield on the 10-year note nearing 4%.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Discussion about this post