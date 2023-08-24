The price of 22-carat gold and silver on the morning of August 24 were at Rs 54,300 per 10 grams and Rs 75,300 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns. In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,300 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,230.

