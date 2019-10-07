… left a daily doji candlestick on the charts with the price closing above the 1500 psychological figure again. US and Chinese trades are set to start again this week. The yellow metal, gold, is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold sits pretty in $1500 handle aheda of trade talks - October 6, 2019
- Gold rises ahead of U.S.-China trade negotiations - October 6, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold rises ahead of U.S.-China trade negotiations - October 6, 2019