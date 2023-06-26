US$ Gold has been on the decline now for over six weeks, reflecting whatever you would like. Strong US$, weak US$, disasters in the Biden regime, Ukraine Offensive/Not Offensive, brinkmanship in the U.S. bond markets, arrant stupidity in the energy markets.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Slapped Down Again - June 26, 2023
- Gold, silver bounce back amid Russia turmoil after hitting 3-month lows last week - June 26, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD seeks stability above $1,930 as USD Index corrects further - June 26, 2023