Gold retreated more than 1% on Monday after drugmaker Moderna declared an effective COVID-19 vaccine in tests, bolstering hopes for a swifter economic recovery and accelerating a shift into riskier …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold slides 1% after Moderna boosts vaccine race - November 16, 2020
- K9 Gold Corp. Yielding High Quality Gold Samples at Stony Lake Project as CEO Discusses Company’s Promising Exploration - November 16, 2020
- Brixton Metals Finds Multiple Gold Samples Greater than 1 oz/t at the Trapper Target on its Thorn Project - November 16, 2020