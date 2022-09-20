Prices for gold went down last month after the latest U.S. inflation data revealed that the situation was worse than… MiningNewsWire (MNW) is a specialized communications platform focused on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Slides as High Inflation Keeps Fed Hawkish - September 20, 2022
- Gold price drops to two-year low with Fed rate hike in focus - September 20, 2022
- What the S&P 500 to Gold Ratio Means for the Economy - September 20, 2022