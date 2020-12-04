Gold slides as stocks rally, but still set for weekly gain

Gold prices eased on Friday as equities rallied, although dollar weakness and a sharp slowdown in U.S. jobs growth in November spurring hopes of additional stimulus aid set gold on track for its first …
