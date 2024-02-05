Gold prices fell as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields surged after a robust jobs report crushed expectations of near-term interest rate cuts from the Fed.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold slides as US jobs data dampens bets of early rate cut - February 5, 2024
- Gold Prices Forecast: Struggling as Dollar Strengthens, Treasury Yields Soar - February 5, 2024
- Commodity Capsule: Gold Prices Dip as Strong US Jobs Data Dampens Rate Cut Hopes - February 5, 2024