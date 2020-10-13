Gold slides nearly 2% on dollar rally, IMF silver lining

Gold fell as much as 1.9% on Tuesday, hitting below $1,900 an ounce, as the dollar rallied on an impasse over U.S. stimulus and as investors latched onto a slightly less stark economic report card …
