Gold prices slid Friday following an upbeat June jobs report, logging the largest weekly decline since mid-April as traders dialed back bets that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates. …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Slides to Cap Worst Week Since April After Jobs Report
Gold prices slid Friday following an upbeat June jobs report, logging the largest weekly decline since mid-April as traders dialed back bets that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates. …