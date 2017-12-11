Gold slightly higher ahead of Fed meeting

Gold was slightly higher in early trade on Tuesday … Newly launched bitcoin futures on Monday suggested that traders expect the cryptocurrency’s blistering price gains to slow in the coming months, even as it blasted above $17,000 to a fresh record …
