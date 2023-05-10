Gold prices were slightly lower on Wednesday as investors awaited U.S. consumer price index data for April which may provide into whether the Federal Reserve’s ten interest rate rises in the past year …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price treads down as US CPI data bolsters case for ending rate hikes - May 10, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to reach $2,200 by March 2024 on a weakening Dollar – UBS - May 10, 2023
- CPI Reactions: S&P 500 Eyes Bull Market, Dollar Sinks, Treasuries And Gold Climb As Markets Embrace Potential Fed Pause - May 10, 2023