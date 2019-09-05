Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,545.37 per ounce as of 0327 GMT, set to snap a three-day gaining streak. Prices touched $1,557 on Wednesday, their highest since April 2013. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.4% to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold slips as China-US trade talk hopes lift risk appetite - September 5, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold eases as equities gain on Brexit, Hong Kong progress - September 4, 2019
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Continue to Rise as the Dollar Eases - September 4, 2019