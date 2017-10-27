Gold slips as dollar benefits from ECB bond-buying extension

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) – Gold prices touched their lowest point in nearly three weeks on Friday as the euro slipped against the dollar following the European Central Bank’s extension of its bond-buying programme. Currency investors played a diverging …
