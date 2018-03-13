Gold prices retreated Tuesday as the dollar firmed ahead of a reading on U.S. consumer-level inflation that could push the Federal Reserve into more-aggressive interest-rate moves this year. April gold GCJ8, -0.11% slipped $1.90, or 0.1%, to $1,318.90 an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Gold: A Return to Mining? - March 13, 2018
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Bullish Over $1322.80, Bearish Under $1318.30 - March 13, 2018
- Gold slips as dollar firms ahead of CPI report that could shift Fed rate-hike pace - March 13, 2018