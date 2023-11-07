Gold prices fell to a near two-week low on Tuesday while investors awaited comments from the Federal Reserve for more clarity on the interest rate outlook.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold slips as dollar firms, Powell speech eyed for cues on rates - November 7, 2023
- Gold prices hit 4-week low - November 7, 2023
- Gold prices hit speed-breaker ahead of Dhanteras after Rs 3,900 uptick. Should you buy at current levels? - November 7, 2023