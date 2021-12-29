Gold edged lower on Wednesday in slim trading as dollar strengthened and U.S. Treasury yields steadied after falling earlier in the session, though prices remained above the key level of $1,800 per …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold slips as dollar firms, U.S. Treasury yields steady - December 29, 2021
- Gold slips as dollar firms, US Treasury yields steady - December 29, 2021
- Astrology Fund Predicts Correction In 2022; Says Sell Stocks, Buy Gold - December 29, 2021