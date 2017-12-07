Gold slips as dollar holds firm

Dec 7 (Reuters) – Gold prices edged lower early on Thursday, hovering close to a two-month low hit earlier this week, amid a steady dollar. * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,262.50 an ounce by 0053 GMT. It hit its lowest since Oct. 6 at $1,260.71 on …
