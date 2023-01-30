(Reuters) – Gold prices edged lower on Monday as investor attention moved to several central bank meetings this week for more clarity on their rate hike strategies, with key focus on the U.S. Federal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold slips as investors await central bank meetings - January 30, 2023
- Fuel prices to go up in February despite gold-for-oil policy — IES predicts - January 30, 2023
- Gold falls Rs 80, silver declines Rs 180 on weak demand - January 30, 2023