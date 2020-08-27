Gold slips as investors book profit ahead of Powell’s speech

Gold prices fell on Thursday, following a sharp rise in the previous session, as investors squared positions ahead of a much-awaited speech from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Aug 27 …
