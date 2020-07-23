Gold eased on Thursday as investors booked profits from a strong rally, but held on to a near nine-year high due to U.S.-China tensions and bets on more global stimulus to support pandemic-hit …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold slips as investors book profit, holds on to near 9-year high - July 23, 2020
- Gold Price Hits New 7-Year High: Could 1900 Be Next? - July 23, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD record highs in sight - July 23, 2020