The U.S. dollar steadied close to its highest level since Oct. 13 hit on Friday, making gold less appealing to buyers holding other currencies. Data released on Friday showed the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold slips as robust dollar saps appeal - October 31, 2021
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Longs Exit as Inflation Rise May Mean More Aggressive Fed - October 31, 2021
- Investors buy oil on inflation fears, pushing prices even higher - October 31, 2021