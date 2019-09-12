Gold slips as thaw in US-China trade woes lift stocks

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,491.86 per ounce at 0117 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.3% at $1,499.5 an ounce. Gold prices fell on Thursday as equities gained on improving risk sentiment buoyed by …
