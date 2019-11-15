Gold prices were on track to break a three-session gaining streak on Friday, as stock markets hit record highs following comments from U.S. officials that progress was being made on the “phase one” …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold slips as trade optimism propels stocks to record highs - November 15, 2019
- Gold edges lower as trade deal hopes dent haven appeal - November 15, 2019
- Asia Gold-Indian sellers charge first premiums in 5-1/2 months as demand firms - November 15, 2019