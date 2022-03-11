Gold slipped on Friday, as U.S. Treasury yields gained overnight on red-hot inflation data, but prices were set for a second straight weekly gain after talks between Russia and Ukraine did not make …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold slips but on course for second weekly gain on Ukraine woes - March 11, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to remain elevated amid geopolitical concerns – ANZ - March 11, 2022
- Why Amid Rising Gold Price, Gold ETF Investment Can Be Good Decision? - March 11, 2022