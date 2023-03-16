Investing.com– Gold prices fell from a six-week high on Thursday as investors locked in recent profits, although fears of a brewing banking crisis and uncertainty over monetary policy kept the yellow …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold slips from 6-week high, but bank crisis underpins demand - March 15, 2023
- Gold and silver prices today: Check rates in your city on March 16 - March 15, 2023
- China’s benchmark interbank gold prices mixed Thursday - March 15, 2023