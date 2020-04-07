(Reuters) – Gold prices eased from a four-week high on Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar and global equities strengthened on signs of a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold’s new breakout is very bullish: Here’s why - April 6, 2020
- Gold slips from four-week high as dollar, equities firm on coronavirus slowdown - April 6, 2020
- Gold Price Prediction – Gold Breaks Out Versus Euro to Fresh 20-year Highs - April 6, 2020