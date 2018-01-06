“I think when the rest of the market returns, gold prices will be lower and the U.S. dollar will recover.” The dollar see-sawed in the wake of data showing U.S. job growth slowed more than expected last month, before turning higher. A pick-up in monthly …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Weekly Commodities ETF Report: Most Commodity Funds End Week with Gains as Gold Logs Highest Close in 16 Weeks - January 6, 2018
- Gold slips further from 3-1/2 month high after US jobs data - January 6, 2018
- Gold prices unchanged at B20,150 - January 6, 2018