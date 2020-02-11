The gold/silver ratio, which is the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold, currently stands at 88.26 to 1. Gold prices slipped Rs 114 to Rs 40,624 per 10 grams in Mumbai’s bullion market …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold slips Rs 114 to to Rs 40,624 per 10 grams, silver down Rs 200 per kg - February 11, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD – how far this mini rebound can go? [Video] - February 11, 2020
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Powell’s Response to Economic Impact of Virus Could Set Tone - February 11, 2020