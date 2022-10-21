Gold prices briefly slipped to their lowest level in 2½ years on Friday as Treasury yields continued to storm higher, causing ructions across financial markets.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold slips to 2½-year low as U.S. bond yields march higher - October 21, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: No recovery potential for XAU/USD amid aggressive rate hikes – Commerzbank - October 21, 2022
- Commodity Superfast: Gold Prices Decline Further Ahead Of Dhanteras, Fall Below Rs 50,000; Silver Also Declines - October 21, 2022
Discussion about this post