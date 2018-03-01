Gold slips to two-month low on US rate expectations

Spot gold was down 0.6 percent at $1,309.69 an ounce at 12:52 p.m. EST, while U.S. gold futures for April delivery were down 0.54 percent at $1,310.80. Spot prices earlier hit a three-week low of $1,310.01. “We still expect the Fed to continue to hike …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)