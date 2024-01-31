Gold prices ended negative for the month of January as investors revise their expectations of interest rate cuts, impacting non-yield-bearing assets like gold.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- 5 reasons to add 1-ounce gold bars to your investment portfolio right now - January 31, 2024
- Gold slumps to January loss as traders pare back bets of March U.S. rate cut - January 31, 2024
- The driving force behind rising gold prices - January 31, 2024