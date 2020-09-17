Illicit gold traders in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo offer premium prices to subsistence miners, impeding efforts to stamp out a thriving regional black market in Congolese gold, Canadian …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Oil rally fizzles, gold stays steady - September 17, 2020
- Gold smugglers in Congo hobble legal trade by buying at a premium, report says - September 17, 2020
- Gold: 50-DMA support at $1932 is the level to beat for the bears - September 17, 2020