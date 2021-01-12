Gold Snaps Losing Run as Investors Weigh Dollar, Biden Stimulus

Gold climbed, snapping the longest run of daily declines since November, as the dollar steadied and investors turned their focus to the next round of massive U.S. stimulus.
