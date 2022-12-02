Gold prices extended gains for a third straight session on Thursday, as the dollar slipped after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank might scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes as soon as December.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold soars 2% as Fed rate hike slowdown prospects hit dollar - December 1, 2022
- Gold steadies above $1,800 ahead of U.S. payrolls data - December 1, 2022
- Gold prices flat as investors await US Fed decision on rate hikes; Spot gold hits $1,800.78 per ounce - December 1, 2022