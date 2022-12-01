Gold prices jumped 2% on Thursday to climb above the key $1,800 per ounce pivot, as the dollar weakened on prospects of slower rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and signs of cooling U.S. inflation.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Technical Analysis: Prices May Give Up Bullish Trend - December 1, 2022
- Gold soars 2% as Fed rate hike slowdown prospects hurt dollar - December 1, 2022
- Gold Surges Over 3%; Dollar General Profit Misses Views - December 1, 2022