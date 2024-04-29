China, the second-largest economy globally, has been particularly active in this trend, increasing its gold reserves by 16% over the past 17 months.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Soars Against The Odds: Eastern Buying Spree Or 1970s Redux? Billionaire Investor David Einhorn Thinks There’s A ‘Secular Trend’ - April 28, 2024
- Record high gold prices have people selling their jewelry and coins - April 28, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD trades on a softer note below $2,350 on hotter-than-expected US inflation data - April 28, 2024