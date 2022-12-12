Gold adds to last week’s marginal losses on Monday as traders begin a week that includes a report on inflation, and multiple central-bank meetings.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold softens as investors brace for inflation report and more central-bank rate hikes - December 12, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD extends sideways grind below $1,800 - December 12, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast XAU/USD – Hovering Near 4-Month High on Cooler CPI Hopes - December 12, 2022