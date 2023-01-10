Gold gained 3.1% in Dec., ending the year at $1,824.02. China made first official gold purchase since 2019, potentially indicating consistent
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today: Yellow metal steady ahead of Jerome Powell’s speech – Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities - January 10, 2023
- Gold Solidifying Amid Shaky Macro Outlook - January 10, 2023
- Gold prices today: Yellow metal rates cool slightly amid choppy trade - January 10, 2023