Gold Speculators Continued To Shed Bullish Net Positions This Week

Over the same weekly reporting time-frame, from Tuesday to Tuesday, the GLD ETF, which tracks the price of gold, closed at approximately $124.31 which was a loss of $-1.47 from the previous close of $125.78, according to unofficial market data.
