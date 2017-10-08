Over the same weekly reporting time-frame, from Tuesday to Tuesday, the GLD ETF, which tracks the price of gold, closed at approximately $120.83 which was a shortfall of $-2.31 from the previous close of $123.14, according to unofficial market data.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Speculators Cut Back On Bullish Net Positions For 3rd Week - October 8, 2017
- Gold, silver prices decline - October 8, 2017
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Pressured by Rising U.S. Dollar, but North Korea Still Wildcard - October 8, 2017