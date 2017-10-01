Over the same weekly reporting time-frame, from Tuesday to Tuesday, the GLD ETF, which tracks the price of gold, closed at approximately $123.14 which was a shortfall of $-1.48 from the previous close of $124.62, according to unofficial market data.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Enjoying Long Term Bull Market - October 1, 2017
- Gold Speculators Sharply Lowered Their Bullish Net Positions For 2nd Week - October 1, 2017
- Gold Demand Surges As Price Suffers Worst Month Since November - October 1, 2017