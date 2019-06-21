Gold spikes above $1,400 per ounce to prices not seen in nearly 6 years

As of 10:35 a.m. HK/SIN, spot gold jumped 1.36% to $1,406.71 per ounce, soaring past the $1,400 level for the first time since August 2013. Gold prices surged a day earlier, after the U.S. Federal …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)